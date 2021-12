Thinkspace Projects is holding a trio of solo shows from street artists Ador, Pez and Dragon76 running from Saturday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 1. Ador’s “Tales of Past Times,” Pez’s “One Smile, Many Styles” and Dragon76’s “Noroshi” will have their West Coast debuts at the gallery. An opening reception will be held on Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.