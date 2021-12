Musician Stevie Wonder will return to Microsoft Theater for his 23rd House Full of Toys Benefit Concert on Saturday, Dec. 18.

House Full of Toys will benefit children, people with disabilities and families in need. Concertgoers are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or unwrapped gift of joy. Charitable gifts are 100% tax deductible since no goods or services will be provided in consideration for the gift.

“In this, a most challenged time throughout the world, is when we show up to show our deepest love and commitment to helping those to still enjoy this holiday season,” Stevie Wonder said. “It is my joy to be able to return and present HFOT.”

He is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music, having received numerous awards and honors including 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

His humanitarian efforts are well-known. Stevie Wonder is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and is a commander of France’s National Order of Arts and Letters. Stevie has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is a designated United Nations messenger of peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.

For information, visit axs.com.