Rock fans won’t want to miss a tribute to Guns N’ Roses by Hollywood Roses on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Whisky A Go-Go. The concert also includes Nox Sinister, Zack Kirkorian, Joyride, Crystal Shades and Dom. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 8901 W. Sunset Blvd. whiskyagogo.com.