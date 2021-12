Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox is reminding property owners that the first installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, or postmarked before that date.

“To avoid late penalties, property owners should not wait until the last day to make payment. Please pay early,” Knox said.

Knox said property owners may find it difficult to reach the department on the phone and may instead obtain answers to a majority of their questions, including information on how to request a copy of the property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any parcel or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years on the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov.

Property owners may also call the toll-free property tax information line at (888)807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Those unable to make full payments may make partial payments, which reduce the number of penalties imposed.

To make payments online, go to propertytax.lacounty.gov and select “pay property taxes online.” Payments may also be made in person at Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For information, visit propertytax.lacounty.gov.