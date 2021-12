Three men have been arrested for the deaths of actress and model Cristy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, who suffered drug overdoses on Nov. 13 and were left outside separate hospitals in Culver City and West Los Angeles.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Unit announced the arrests on Dec. 16 and identified the suspects as David Pearce, 37, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42. Pearce was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and Ansbach and Osborn ware taken into custody on suspicion of accessory to manslaughter. Pearce was held on $500,000 bail, and Ansbach and Osborn were held on $100,000 bail.

Police allege that Giles and Arzola were given drugs on Nov. 13 at a residence in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard, just south of Beverly Hills. Investigators did not divulge who lives at the residence, what drugs were involved and who allegedly gave them to the victims. Police plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 17.

Giles was unconscious when she was found outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, and died a short time later, police said. Arzola was found unresponsive less than hour afterward outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, authorities added. She never regained consciousness and died on Nov. 24.

Investigators said two men wearing masks and driving a black Toyota Prius with no license plates left Giles at the hospital. No further information was provided and the investigation remains open.

Detectives surmise the suspects may have drugged other victims in the past. Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information is urged to call (213)382-9470.