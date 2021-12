Board Member Tanya Ortiz Franklin, who represents District 7, has officially served one year on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

Since taking office, Franklin has advocated for more equity-based policies and budgeting and has authored or co-authored 10 resolutions, including resolutions aimed at exploring master-based learning and grading, closing the digital divide to improve distance learning, accelerating achievement through equity in action and accelerating college access.

In addition to the resolutions, she has worked alongside her colleagues to implement $790 million in equity-based funding initiatives, including the Student Equity Needs Index and Black Student Achievement Plan.

“I’m proud of the relationships we’ve built, the collaboration we’ve cultivated and the courage we’ve mustered in our first year, alongside my board colleagues and district leadership at all levels,” Franklin said. “The ultimate measure of our impact will, of course, be seen with student outcome data in June and beyond, but I am hopeful about our opportunities for educational justice in the district that raised me, gave me my first job and supported my leadership journey, along with so many others.”

As a former Los Angeles Unified educator and alumna, Franklin made it a priority to foster authentic and responsive relationships with her school communities. One of her first goals as a new board member was to visit all schools within her district at least once and visit her highest-need schools multiple times, which she has accomplished with 450 visits.

Franklin also organized 53 community events, including meet and greets, listening sessions, town halls, community conversations and home visits on topics such as the Black Student Achievement Plan, return to campus plan and student vaccine mandate.