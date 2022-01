Additional tickets have been released for MOCA Grand Avenue and the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. Available for advance reservation through March 6, tickets will be released every two weeks on Tuesdays at noon.

MOCA Grand Avenue is open to the public with advance free ticket reservations. All visitors, including members, need to secure advance timed-entry tickets online. Tickets for MOCA Grand Avenue are also currently available through March 6.

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA is open with “Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor,” a special ticketed exhibition. Special exhibitions at MOCA are $18 for adults, $10 for students with I.D. and seniors 65 and older, and free for children under 12. MOCA members receive free admission to special exhibitions.

Tickets for “Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor” allow for a free second visit to the exhibition. Paid ticket buyers will receive a special code via email to reserve return tickets.

Through Jan. 2, people who purchase a MOCA membership will receive a gift membership of the same level to share. Members enjoy free admission to the museum, invitations to engage with artists and curators, access to behind-the-scenes tours, and discounts on parking and merchandise in the MOCA Store. For information, email membership@moca.org.

MOCA closes at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is closed on New Year’s Day.

For reservations, call (213)633-5351, or visit moca.ticketapp.org.