Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive on Dec. 6 to increase access to parks and open space and improve tree canopies in underserved communities.

The executive directive calls for an independent analysis of the city’s parks, including recommendations to improve equity. A working group of city department leadership, local park experts and community members will guide the program.

The directive further mandates increased spending on efforts to build and restore parkland and improve park access. City departments must develop plans to build and restore more parks throughout the city, particularly in areas with few parks and public green spaces. Employment opportunities made possible through the directive must prioritize youth, seniors and other vulnerable groups through programs including Hire LA’s Youth and LA Rise.

Communities with less access to park space per capita have higher rates of premature mortality from cardiovascular disease and diabetes, a higher prevalence of obesity and activity-related chronic illness among children, and greater economic hardship compared with those with more park space per capita, Garcetti said.

For information, visit lamayor.org.