Pandemic-related uncertainty was ever-present in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles in 2021, but resiliency and perseverance prevailed as residents, business owners, neighborhood leaders and civic officials banded together to restore normalcy in the local community.

In stark contrast to 2020, when lockdowns and quarantines were in effect for most of the year, 2021 ushered in a period of new beginnings. Although the year started – and is now ending – with a coronavirus surge, it was filled with reopenings and opportunities that were desperately missed during the previous 365 days. Attending school and working from home gave way to in-person gatherings on campuses and in offices and businesses throughout the community. With vaccination rates at nearly 75% countywide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, a sense of optimism for a brighter future remains despite challenges that will undoubtedly occur in the days and weeks ahead.

Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills remained in a state of constant change during the past year, while maintaining its foundational character and reputation as a world-class retail and cultural destination. As was the case for the entire region, Beverly Hills expanded outdoor dining in early January when the state of California eased restrictions, extending it to restaurants on Canon Drive.

The Beverly Hills City Council also made headlines in February when it approved a June 2022 ballot measure to enact term limits. Voters will decide whether council members should be limited to three, four-year terms. A controversial provision to extend term limits retroactively was included. Councilman John Mirisch is in his third term, which ends in 2022. Mayor Robert Wunderlich and Councilman Lester Friedman are in their first terms, which also end in 2022. Vice Mayor Lili Bosse and Councilman Julian Gold are in their third terms, which end in 2024.

By March, the availability of vaccinations expanded, and the Beverly Hills Unified School District formulated plans for hybrid in-person and at-home classes. Students in transitional kindergarten through second grade returned on March 8, while students in third through fifth grade started classes on March 9. Beverly Hills High School and Beverly Vista Middle School reopened on March 15.

Increases in crime occurred in cities throughout the nation in 2021, and Beverly Hills was not immune. On March 4, armed robbery suspects targeted a man dining on the patio of Il Pastaio on Canon Drive. A female patron was shot and injured as the suspects and victim struggled on the patio. The assailants fled with the victim’s $500,000 Richard Mille wristwatch.

On May 12, Beverly Hills Police Department officials and FBI agents announced the arrests of three gang members from South Los Angeles in connection with the Il Pastaio robbery. The suspects – Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gardon, 41 – pleaded guilty in September to multiple federal felony charges and face up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled on Feb. 14, 2022.

On June 8, one of the largest developments in Beverly Hills history was approved after the City Council gave the nod to One Beverly Hills, which will include residences and hotels – including the existing Waldorf Astoria and the Beverly Hilton – retail and restaurant space, and botanical gardens on both sides of Merv Griffin Way. The 17.5-acre project near Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards does not include affordable housing on site, but the development agreement stipulates that the city will receive $100 million from developer Beny Alagem for housing at other locations. Alagem Capital Group plans to open the $2 billion One Beverly Hills project in 2026.

The business district in Beverly Hills bustled again in 2021, with shoppers returning to Rodeo Drive and shops throughout the business triangle. Crowds continued to flock to the area through summer, fall and into the holiday season, which kicked off at the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration on Nov. 18 with music, fireworks and special appearances by city officials and Santa Claus.

The BHUSD made headlines in September, when controversy surfaced surrounding the residency of Board of Education Vice President Tristen Walker-Shuman. The BHUSD received an anonymous complaint that Walker-Shuman had moved out of state. On Sept. 22, she resigned from the board stating that the controversy surrounding her residency had become too much of a distraction.

The BHPD started another new chapter in the fall when Police Chief Mark Stainbrook was sworn into office on Nov 30. The 27-year law enforcement veteran started his career with the Los Angeles Police Department, and came to the BHPD from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department, where he served as chief of police and vice president of public safety since 2018. Stainbrook vowed to build community cohesion and maintain a tough stance against crime, keeping Beverly Hills safe and secure.

On the night after Stainbrook’s swearing in, the city was in the headlines again when philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, wife of music producer Clarence Avant, was shot in her Trousdale Estate home on Dec. 1. A 29-year-old parolee was arrested a little more than hour after the murder during a burglary in the Hollywood Hills and faces felony charges in the Avant murder case.

West Hollywood

The landscape of West Hollywood continued to evolve in 2021 as the city rebounded from the first year of the pandemic. On Jan. 19, the city embarked on its Housing Element update, a lengthy analysis of its housing stock and prospects for creating more affordable housing.

On Feb. 16, the City Council took another major policy step by approving a ban on flavored tobacco and prohibiting retailers from accepting tobacco coupons.

With the easing of restrictions on outdoor dining in January and the success of al fresco meal service, the city of West Hollywood approved the concept for the Out on Robertson program in February. The pilot program launched in April and closed Robertson Boulevard south of Santa Monica Boulevard to vehicles on weekends, allowing restaurants to expand into the street. However, the program failed to draw crowds in the large numbers that were originally expected and the City Council discontinued it on July 21.

Pride celebrations also remained in flux in West Hollywood in 2021 after Christopher Street West, which organized previous parades and festivals, announced in 2020 that it would no longer host events in the city. Faced with restrictions on large gatherings still in place last spring due to COVID-19, the West Hollywood City Council opted to hold virtual Pride programming in 2021. Plans for the upcoming June 2022 Pride celebration also remain uncertain, as the city ponders how to hold its own event safely in the coming weeks. Christopher Street West approached the city with the idea of it once again holding a Pride parade in West Hollywood, although the City Council has not made any decision.

West Hollywood selected a new city manager in May, appointing David Wilson to succeed outgoing City Manager Paul Arevalo, who retired in July after more than 20 years of service. Wilson also worked for the city of West Hollywood for 20 years leading up to his appointment, including the previous three years as assistant city manager.

In July, the West Hollywood City Council approved a controversial hotel ordinance granting new rights to employees. The ordinance reduced workloads by limiting the amount of floorspace housekeepers can clean during an eight-hour shift and established new compensations standards. It also included a requirement that hotel operators first offer vacant positions to employees who have been laid off before filling them with new hires. The ordinance was supported by UNITE Here Local 11 for its protections for workers, and opposed by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for impacts on hotel operators.

The West Hollywood City Council moved ahead with another controversial ordinance in September when it ordered staff to explore changing pay requirements for workers in the city. On Nov. 3, the council approved an ordinance raising the minimum wage to $17.64 per hour, the highest in the country.

The ordinance will take effect on Jan. 1 for hotel workers, bringing their wage into alignment with the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica, which implemented the same hotel employee wage in July. Wages will increase to $15.50 an hour in January for large businesses with 50 or more employees, and $15 for small businesses. The wages will then increase incrementally every six months until they reach $17.64 by July 1, 2023.

Los Angeles

The Miracle Mile, Hancock Park, Melrose-Fairfax and Hollywood communities also experienced dramatic change in 2021, with progress made on many fronts. The year started with news about a closure, however, with the owner of Olympia Medical Center announcing the property at 5900 Olympic Blvd. had been sold to UCLA Health and would end operations by March 31. Alecto Healthcare Services, an Irvine-based company that owned and operated the hospital since 2014, said the sale allowed for renovations to the aging medical campus, which opened in 1948. UCLA took control of the property in April and is in the process of transforming it into a mental health center. An opening date has not been announced.

The local community lost one of its greatest cheerleaders when former Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge died on Jan. 7 at the age of 67. LaBonge represented the City Council’s 4th District from 2001-2015 and was known as a tireless advocate for constituents. Mayor Eric Garcetti later named a peak in the Hollywood Hills after LaBonge, who loved hiking in Griffith Park, and the late councilman has been honored at many other locations throughout the city, including the Headworks Reservoir along the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park, and at the Mulholland Fountain at Los Feliz and Riverside Boulevards. Plans call for the Wilshire/La Brea subway station on the Purple Line Extension project to also be named in tribute to LaBonge. The station is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Leadership in the 4th District got off to a somewhat rocky start in 2021 when newly elected Councilwoman Nithya Raman took office. Pandemic-related closures prevented in-person meetings during the first part of the year, so Raman tried to meet virtually with many groups. Complaints about Raman and her staff being unresponsive to constituents in Hancock Park, the Miracle Mile, Hollywood and Los Feliz surfaced quickly however, and a recall campaign against Raman was launched in June by the group CD4 for CD4. The recall campaign was short-lived, however, as it was called off in September after organizers determined they could not obtain the 27,405 signatures needed to unseat the councilwoman.

The city of Los Angeles was a pioneer in COVID-19 relief and vaccinations through 2021, offering grants to small businesses and theaters in the Hollywood area that helped them stay afloat. In March, as COVID-19 vaccinations received approvals, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, organized clinics to get shots into the arms of those who were eligible. When vaccine eligibility expanded to everyone over the age of 16 in April, O’Farrell continued the push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, resulting in thousands of first and second doses being administered throughout the summer and early fall.

Crime also plagued many areas of Los Angeles in 2021, including the Melrose District, which made headlines for high-profile robberies and murders throughout the first nine months of the year. Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District, worked with the LAPD to deploy more resources to the shopping district, including the police department’s Mounted Patrol, which covers the area on horseback. Other resources included bike and foot patrols, as well as undercover operations.

The number of violent crimes in the Melrose District is currently in decline, according to LAPD officials, which has kept resources in the area through the holiday season. The nonprofit Melrose Action also installed security cameras with license plate-reading capabilities throughout the neighborhood in December. Residents and law enforcement officials hope they will be an important component of maintaining public safety in the coming year.

Cultural institutions also remained an important part of the local landscape in 2021, with visitors returning after months of pandemic closures. The Petersen Automotive Museum welcomed guests back on March 25, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is currently undergoing a transformation on a majority of its Wilshire Boulevard campus, reopened the Broad Contemporary Art Museum and Resnick Pavilion on April 1. The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum followed suit, reopening on April 16.

Perhaps the biggest opening occurred on Sept. 30 when the long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures raised the curtain on its new campus at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. The museum is dedicated to the science of moviemaking and all of its many elements and facets. It includes 300,000 square feet of exhibition space in the former May Company department store building, as well as two new theaters including the spherical David Geffen Theater, a new concrete and glass landmark on the Miracle Mile.

The fourth quarter of 2021 proved to be a controversial period in the city of Los Angeles as the City Council underwent redistricting, a process that occurs every 10 years and is based on U.S. Census data.

For the first time, a citizens redistricting commission oversaw the process instead of the City Council in an effort to reduce political influence and balance voting populations.

The commission altered the boundaries of districts throughout the city, but none more dramatically that Raman’s 4th District, which had its southern boundary primarily placed along Franklin Avenue and through the neighborhoods just south of Griffith Park. The Miracle Mile and Hancock Park neighborhood were moved from the 4th District to the 5th District, and the communities of Larchmont Village and Windsor Square were placed in the 13th District, along with most of Hollywood.

The redistricting process received final approval from the City Council on Dec. 7 and goes into effect on Jan. 1.

As the year drew to a close, new concerns arose about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant’s rapid transmission. Public officials continue to stress that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters provide the best options for reducing the spread of the virus. City officials in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles plan to continue efforts to reduce virus cases while boosting economic recovery and reopening businesses.

The primary election for new leadership in Los Angeles will be held on June 7 for the office of mayor, 5th Council District member and city controller, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.

With such important changes coming just around the corner, 2022 looks to be as eventful and dynamic as 2021.