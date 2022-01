In celebration of the Obama Portraits Tour at LACMA, join a virtual reading of “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters by Barack Obama” on Sunday, Jan. 2, from noon to 2 p.m., via Zoom. The program is part of LACMA’s Family Sundays Virtual Storytime series. Dedicated to the former president’s daughters, the book is a tribute to iconic figures throughout American history. Admission is free but reservations are required. To register, visit lacma.org/event/family-sundays-virtual-storytime.