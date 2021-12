Families are encouraged to enroll children in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s online “Kids Art Class: Winter Art Camp-Adventures in Modern Art” running from Monday through Thursday, Dec. 27–30, at 10 a.m., via Zoom. Study how modern artists reimagine colors, shapes and everyday objects to create art. Experiment with colored paper, watercolors and models to create collages and build sculptures. Artist Peggy Hasegawa will lead the class, which is for children ages 9-12. Admission is $160; pre-registration is required for all classes. my.lacma.org/events/22026.