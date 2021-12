Enjoy the Los Angeles Art Association’s 2021 Open Show exhibit running from Sunday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Jan. 7, at Gallery 825 on La Cienega Boulevard. Since 2006, the Open Show has grown into a renowned international exhibition of emerging art. Art critic Peter Frank will serve as juror for the show. An opening reception will be held on Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Viewing after Dec. 12 is by appointment. 825 N. La Cienega Blvd. laaa.org/open-show-2021.