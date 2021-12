Impro Theatre has hired three new leaders that will share the position of artistic director to lead the main company ensemble into a reimagined vision for the future.

Company members Lisa Fredrickson, Jen Reiter and Tatiana Godfrey were elected to the co-leadership roles through an internal election held by the performance ensemble.

Fredrickson is a longtime member of the ensemble and a veteran improviser. Reiter is an actor and theater maker who got her start through the Impro Theatre School. Godfrey is a dramaturg, educator and performer who comes to the company through longtime company member Mike Rock.

In April, Impro Theatre’s longtime producing artistic director Dan O’Connor stepped down from his position to encourage a new artistic direction focused more on inclusivity.

The new leadership team will continue to ensure the theater is inclusive and create policies to prevent harm. The directors begin their tenure on Jan. 1 and will instill an infrastructure for a rotating leadership team to take over the positions in six months.

Plans for their six-month leadership include announcing a new season, clarifying the theater’s mission and building systems and protocols that put people first.

For information, visit improtheatre.com.