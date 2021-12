Congregation Shaarei Tefila is holding a discussion on the book “How We Survived” presented by child survivors of the Holocaust on Sunday Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Authors Lillian Trilling, Lya Frank and Eva Brettler will read their stories at the event, which will recognize the 74th anniversary of the first doctors trial in Nuremberg in 1947. Admission is free and reservations are suggested. 7269 Beverly Blvd. (323)938-7147, info@shaareitefila.org.