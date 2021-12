American Cinematheque is holding a screening of “Little Women” on Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theater. The screening is part of a series of holiday films running through Friday, Dec. 24, including “Die Hard,” “Metropolitan,” “Holiday Affair,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Carol” and “Elf,” among other movies. The films will be shown at the Los Feliz Theatre, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., and the Aero Theater, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. General admission is $13; showtimes vary. americancinematheque.com.