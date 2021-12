Enjoy Theatricum Botanicum’s Holiday Family Faire on Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will include a performance of Harry Nilsson’s “The Point” by his son, Kiefo, and a 14-piece band. Actor and musician John C. Reilly will introduce the musical performance. The event will also include aerialist acts, carolers, holiday storytelling and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. General admission is $20, $10 for children 5-15 years old and free for those 4 and under. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. theatricum.com/holidayfamilyfaire.