The Emmy Award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration will return to The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from 3-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though no live audience will be allowed.

Out of an abundance of caution given the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Music Center canceled the live audience for the free event’s 62nd anniversary, which annually attracts more than 6,000 people.

This year’s celebration will feature more than 20 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies. The Music Center is working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to develop protocols to ensure the safety of the public, artists, crew and staff members.

PBS SoCal will air the live broadcast at 3 p.m. and an encore of the program at 10 p.m. KCET will rebroadcast the program on Christmas Day at 6 p.m.

Internationally renowned mezzo-soprano Suzanna Guzmán and actor Brian White (“Monogamy,” “Ray Donovan”) are back to co-host.

Returning performers include the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, gospel singers Lorenzo Johnson and Praizum, Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy, klezmer band Mostly Kosher and the two-time Grammy award-winning group Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. Newcomers include Dembrebrah West African Drum and Dance Ensemble and cellist Adam Mandela Walden.

Angelenos can watch the broadcast on PBS SoCal or stream it live on pbssocal.org/holidaycelebration.

For information, visit holidaycelebration.org