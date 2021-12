Join the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce for its holiday meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., via Zoom.

Wear your favorite holiday attire and present a special offer for GMMCC members. A holiday raffle will be held for those who RSVP. The chmaber is seeking donations for the Spark of Love Toy Drive held by LAFD’s Station 61. To make a donation, email Chris Devlin at info@miraclemilechamber.org.

To join Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85055093649?pwd=WW8ydDhlanhRdGFUVHR3Y2FkdHFLdz09 and use the meeting ID 850 5509 3649, and the passcode Holiday. To RSVP, call (323)964-5454 or email info@miraclemilechamber.org.