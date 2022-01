Chamber music lovers won’t want to miss the LA Phil’s “Great Clarinet Trios” program on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. The performance features LA Phil musicians Denis Bouriakov, flute; Boris Allakhverdyan, clarinet; Alin Melik-Adamyan, piano; Johnny Lee, violin; Andrew Lowy, clarinet; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano; Burt Hara, clarinet; Gloria Lum, cello; and Norman Krieger, piano. Works by Saint-Saens, Bartok and Brahms will be performed. Tickets start at $20. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com/events/performances/1455/2022-01-04/great-clarinet-trios.