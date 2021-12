Grand Park announced on Dec. 19 that its NYELA Countdown to 2022 will no longer include a live invite-only audience of Los Angeles County’s frontline workers and first responders.

Grand Park, which is operated by The Music Center, works closely with the county of Los Angeles Department of Public Health and has developed strict protocols to help ensure the safety of the public, artists, crew and staff members.

Given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county, The Music Center/Grand Park team determined the safest route to continue with the popular annual tradition is to eliminate the live audience portion of the event.

Although there will no longer be a live audience, the event will be produced as a broadcast and streamed program as previously planned and will be accessible to Angelenos on Fuse and on Grand Park’s YouTube channel.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, the event will feature headliner Kinky and additional music performances in Grand Park. The event’s signature countdown video will be projected onto L.A.’s City Hall building.

For information, visit grandparkla.org.