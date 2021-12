Kelly Gonez was re-elected board president of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, the nation’s largest school district with an elected school board.

Nick Melvoin has been re-elected as vice president and chair of the Committee of the Whole.

Gonez is the only parent on the School Board with young children, and she grew up in an immigrant family in the district she now represents, encompassing much of the East San Fernando Valley. She has served on the board since 2017.

Her election last year as president made her the youngest female and the first millennial to lead the board.

“I want to thank my colleagues for the opportunity to continue serving the board and the families of Los Angeles Unified in the role of president,” Gonez said. “Our work is so important, especially as we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of the way we have come together over the past year to develop our board vision for the school district through our board goals and guardrails, our work around our federal relief funds, COVID-19 safety protocols, and most recently, around our superintendent search process.”

“I was proud to nominate board president Gonez for a second term and congratulate her on being reelected to continue her steady leadership during a period of transition for the district,” Melvoin said. “I am also humbled to have been selected again as board vice president and chair of the Committee of the Whole. I thank my colleagues for their support and look forward to working together to lead our students, families and school communities into a better and brighter future.”