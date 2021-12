Get into the Christmas spirit by joining the Original Farmers Market for a week of fun and festive entertainment for the whole family.

Beginning on Dec. 17, enjoy a range of holiday performances and events.

From 7-9 p.m. on the West Patio, join Tom Kenny and the Hi-Seas, a band that specializes in rock ‘n’ roll dance music.

From 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 18, Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Steel Drum Band will play, followed by Rick Whitfield and Shae Best R&B/Pop Christmas from 4-6 p.m.

Dickensian carolers will stroll through the market from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 20, and guests can laugh at The Comedy Antics of Santa’s Elf Mickey O at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., make a snowman sock with Art2Go.

The carolers will again sing through the market from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21. While listening, guests can make an ornament to take home. Bob Baker Marionettes Holiday Spectacular will show at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., followed by DJ Ricky’s Rockin’ Holiday Tunes from 3-5 p.m.

On Dec. 22, participate in gift wrapping with the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or listen to music performed by the Dickensian carolers from noon to 3 p.m., the Noelles Doo Wop Christmas at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the Susie Hansen Latin Band from 5-7 p.m.

Wrap some more gifts on Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before relaxing with Larr O Williams & Friends Funky & Smooth Jazz from 4-6 p.m. The Long Shadows Christmas Jamboree will be held from 7-9 p.m.

Finally, on Christmas Eve, wrap last-minute purchases with the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and dance to the musical stylings of the Carlos Y Charlos Conjunto Trio from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.