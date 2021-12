Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Dec. 6 kicked off Angeleno Corps, a program to provide 400 young residents from areas highly impacted by COVID-19 with opportunities to earn a paycheck, gain work experience and serve the city in areas critical to recovery.

“Investing in young people is key to our L.A. comeback,” Garcetti said. “With the Angeleno Corps program, we are providing young Angelenos with a path to pursue their career goals, and the opportunity to help their communities recover and thrive.”

The Angeleno Corps is a 10-month, intensive service, support and education program to engage young people in community recovery efforts in neighborhoods most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All participants will receive a $1,000 monthly stipend for their service. Corps members serve in one of four recovery and equity priority areas: education and child care, health equity and environmental justice, digital equity and family immigration assistance.

The city of Los Angeles has partnered with community organizations to offer the program. Applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who have experienced housing insecurity, and those enrolled at Los Angeles Community College District campuses were given priority acceptance into the program.

Prior to the pandemic, Hire LA’s Youth placed 20,000 young Angelenos in year-round employment. Applications are being accepted through January 2022. For information and to apply, email angelenocorps@lacity.org, or visit lamayor.org/angelenocorps.