L.A. Theatre Works presents “Franklinland,” an audio play written by Lloyd Suh and starring Gregory Harrison and Larry Powell, available online beginning on Thursday, Dec. 16. The program is part of L.A. Theatre Works’ Relativity Series, which brings to life the people and the stories behind their research and inventions that changed the world. Harrison and Powell star as indefatigable inventor Benjamin Franklin and his illegitimate (and only) son, William. A funny and moving reimagining of the founding father’s fatherhood, “Franklinland” explores their close and at times contentious relationship. Tickets are $20. latw.org/title/franklinland.