Go behind the scenes during a tour of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 31. Inspired by the elegance of a European opera house and featuring state-of-the-art technical equipment, the Dolby Theatre has hosted many of the world’s top performers as well as the Academy Awards. See an Oscar statuette, visit the Dolby Lounge and exclusive celebrity hot spots, and view images from previous Academy Awards ceremonies. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 28-29; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 30; and 2-3 p.m., Dec. 31. Adult tickets are $25; seniors 65 and older and youth 17 and under are $19. 6801 Hollywood Blvd. dolbytheatre.com.