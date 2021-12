The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health hosted a day of service at the New Village Girls Academy on Dec. 11.

The New Village Girls Academy offers educational training, access to free medical care and mental health counseling to students. The organization focuses on highlighting a student’s talents and skills, regardless of their educational level.

Volunteers helped revitalize the school’s outdoor courtyard, which doubles as a lunch area, outdoor classroom and meditation area.

“L.A. County Department of Mental Health is proud to participate in service days to improve The New Village Girls Academy,” said Jonathan Sherin, director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. “Our partnership with the L.A. Dodgers in carrying out this effort is a way for our employees to serve our community while bolstering organizations whose mission to provide mental health services to youth align with those of LACDMH.

“Now more than ever, during a national crisis facing the mental health and wellbeing of our youth, The New Village Girls Academy fills an important role in offering free mental health counseling and medical care to their students, enabling the girls to grow both socially and emotionally and learn to their highest potential.”

The project included landscaping the area’s side wall, painting various surfaces, adding tree landscaping and assembling and installing new patio furniture. Volunteers also designed walking paths in the zen garden and installed plants to accentuate the safe space.

“New Village Academy holds a very special place in my heart and that of the Dodger Organization as a whole,” said Naomi Rodriguez, Dodger vice president of external affairs and community relations. “The opportunity to reimagine the meditation and outdoor space at New Village Academy by transforming it into a more tranquil and calming space is our way of helping to elevate the important work of this school. Lifting these young women up not only through education, but by also teaching them mental health exercises like meditation, is truly the work that will transform their lives.”

