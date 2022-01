On Dec. 21, 11 Los Angeles nonprofit organizations received a video message from Dave Roberts congratulating them on receiving grant funds from the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

The foundation has allocated $6.2 million this year, including $2.7 million in grants given through its LADF Gives program. It has also provided $3.5 million in direct programs and initiatives to Dodgers RBI, Dodgers Dreamfields and more.

With an ongoing concentration on food insecurity, LADF has donated four million meals to Los Angeles families this year, and the foundation has now surpassed $40 million in support of homelessness, education, health care and sports-based youth development.

Grant recipients were the Alliance for Children’s Rights, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Raise a Child, Playworks, the Natasha Watley Foundation, the CSUN Roy and Roxie Campanella Physical Therapy Scholarship, College Track, The Posse Foundation, Extraordinary Families, National Foster Youth Institute and the Good Plus Foundation.

“Now more than ever, we are pleased to be able to support local organizations with grants, programs and initiatives focused on pressing problems impacting those who need us most,” LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman said. “Partnership remains the key to our overall success. These investments in the local community are made possible due to the tremendous generosity of Dodger fans, corporate supporters, foundations, individuals, municipal agencies and more.”

Through its Dodgers RBI program, LADF afforded nearly 10,000 youth the opportunity to return to play at 76 locations throughout Los Angeles and Long Beach, at no cost, after the pandemic shutdown sports in 2020. LADF also recently broke ground on its 58th Dodgers Dreamfield at Maywood Park, a $657,000 project that features a baseball and softball field and a training facility.