The Dance Camera West Film Festival returns from Thursday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. at Theatre Raymond Kabbaz. Enjoy an exclusive set of international dance films that connects cultures. Each film focuses on different disciplines of dance, choreography and cinematography, or all three together. Artist conversations, and wine and cheese tastings at intermission are included. Daily general admission is $15; $30 for the entire festival. 10361 W. Pico Blvd. (310)286-0553, trkdcwintldance.eventive.org.