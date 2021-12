The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents a webinar titled “Appalachian Tradition and Culture of Salt Rising Bread” with baker, author and historian Genevieve Bardwell on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Salt-rising bread originated in the Appalachian region during the 1700s and the recipe was passed down by generations in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina. Bardwell will discuss the unique alkaline fermentation process enabling the bread to rise and will explore indigenous breads from other regions of the world. She will also demonstrate how to make salt-rising bread and share a recipe. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-program-the-appalachian-tradition-culture-of-salt-rising-bread-tickets-217051345417?.