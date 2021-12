Construction on the Purple Line Extension subway project will be ongoing in December at many locations along Wilshire Boulevard.

Crews are working from Westwood to Wilshire/Western on the new subway line. The segment from Wilshire/Western to Wilshire/La Cienega is scheduled to open in 2024, followed by the segment to Century City/ Constellation in 2025 and to Westwood/VA Hospital in 2027.

The line will include seven new subway stations. At the western end of the project in Westwood, crews are moving underground infrastructure and conducting piling work that are precursors to station construction and tunneling.

Twin tunneling machines are currently making their way eastbound from the Century City/ Constellation station to the Wilshire/La Cienega station. Work is ongoing at the Wilshire/Rodeo station and in staging yards near Wilshire Boulevard and Reeves Drive. Crews are also working above and below ground near Wilshire/La Cienega. Through Nov. 2022, Metro will install instrumentation atop poles along Wilshire Boulevard to monitor impacts caused by construction. The work will occur from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays. No work will be conducted on holidays.

At the future subway stations at Wilshire/La Cienega, Wilshire/ Fairfax and Wilshire/La Brea, crews are building appendage structures such as entrances and exits, passageways and utility rooms. The underground appendage work is anticipated to continue through the third quarter of 2022.

Lane closures will be necessary on Wilshire Boulevard, and San Vicente and La Cienega Boulevard may be affected. A new phase of construction is expected to begin in January near Wilshire/La Cienega and will last four months. North Gale Drive will be fully closed through at least April north of Wilshire Boulevard. Access to 8383 Wilshire Blvd. and residential properties in the area will be maintained from San Vicente Boulevard.

Through April 15, 2022, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue. Traffic will not be impacted on Fairfax Avenue. However, a K-rail work zone will be in place at the southwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue to support appendage construction adjacent to the Wilshire/Fairfax subway station.

Similar appendage structure construction is also ongoing through March 31, 2022, at the Wilshire/La Brea station’s north staging yard. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Orange Drive and Detroit Street through the first quarter of next year. Lane reductions and traffic impacts may also be in place on La Brea Avenue.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.