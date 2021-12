Wendy Kramer, wife of local attorney and Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce president Stephen Kramer, died on Dec. 9 at the age of 73.

Kramer said his wife passed away from a cancer-related illness. They had been married nearly 50 years.

“She was a class act,” Kramer said. “She had a sense of warmth about her. She was a very warm and loving person.”

The couple met while attending the American University in Paris. Kramer said he saw Wendy and it was love at first sight.

“I literally saw her across a crowded room and said, ‘Whoa.’ I had to meet her,” Kramer added.

The pair became friends but lost touch after leaving the university and returning to the United States. Kramer is a Los Angeles native and Wendy was from Shaker Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Kramer said three or four years later, he contacted Wendy and they rekindled their relationship.

“I called her and we got back together. Shortly after we were married,” he said. “The first place we lived was Park La Brea.”

Kramer said he passed the State Bar of California in 1976 and his wife always supported his career. They purchased a home in the Wilshire Park neighborhood in 1991 and lived there since. When Kramer opened his own law office in the Miracle Mile in 1991, Wendy oversaw finances. She was also very proud of their daughters Jordan and Jennifer, and son Jonathan, Kramer said.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful mother of three children,” he added. “She wasn’t super-old fashioned, but she was always involved in their schooling. She was a great lady. She was one of the kindest people I ever met, and that never changed.”

Wendy is survived by her husband and children, as well as seven grandchildren and siblings Linda and Stacy Feldman. Services will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 13, at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave. Kramer asked that in lieu of sending flowers, people can make a donation in her name to the charity of their choice.