Join American Cinematheque for the holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Friday, Dec. 24, at 7:30 p.m., at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, and “Bad Santa” on Dec. 24, at 10 p.m., at the Los Feliz 3. Director Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” is the tale of George Bailey (James Stewart), whose life is changed by elderly angel Clarence (Henry Travers), who shows him how his death would affect those around him. The film also features Donna Reed in the role that launched her to stardom, and a young Gloria Grahame. “Bad Santa“ stars Billy Bob Thornton in Terry Zwigoff’s bold variation of “Miracle On 34th Street.” General admission is $13. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave.; Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.