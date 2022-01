Cinelounge Theatres is showing “iGilbert,” “The Lost Daughter” and “Nightmare Alley” from Friday, Dec. 31, through Thursday, Jan. 6. Adrian Martinez’s “iGilbert” is a drama about the battle for human connection in an increasingly digital and disconnected world. “The Lost Daughter” by Maggie Gyllenhaal is a seemingly serene story of a woman’s pleasant rediscovery of herself that turns into a story about her confrontation with an unsettled past. Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” follows an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people who hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than himself. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Tickets are $13. Cinelounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd.; Cinelounge Outdoors, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave. (323)924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.