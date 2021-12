Heritage Square Museum is presenting “Yuletide Cinemaland!” to help Angelenos get in the holiday spirit.

Events run throughout December and will feature films such as “Elf,” “The Santa Clause,” “Home Alone,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.”

Participants will watch movies under the stars at Heritage Square Museum, located at 3545 Pasadena Ave. No chairs or picnic style seating is permitted, though lawn chairs will be provided.

Aside from the movies, each event will include Victorian home tours, piano sing-alongs, delectable food trucks, holiday sweet treats, shopping, a twinkling light tunnel and Tinsel Tavern Bar, which serves up festive elixirs.

Each film event will include themed photo oppportunities and other activities.

The event is dog friendly, so families can bring their furry friends to the holiday fun.

Doors for each event open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $40 for adults. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $16, and children under the age of 4 are free.

Parking for the event can be purchased for $10, or a VIP pass costs $25.

A portion of ticket sales go toward the museum’s work to preserve Los Angeles History.

For information and tickets, visit heritagesquare.org.