Join CeCe Winans and the DC6 Singers Collective for a musical performance on Friday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. One of the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artists of all time returns for an inspiring holiday concert. Winans has sold over 5 million albums and has received 12 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards. Tickets start at $40. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.