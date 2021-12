The Alex Film Society is presenting the 10th Annual Greatest Cartoon Ever Film Festival on Dec. 26.

At 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., guests are invited to the Alex Theatre, located at 216 N. Brand Blvd., where cartoon lovers can watch Bugs Bunny, Superman and Betty Boop on the silver screen.

The lineup includes “Bully for Bugs,” “The Wise Quacking Duck,” “Terror on the Midway,” “Ha! Ha! Ha!,” “Somewhere in Dreamland,” “Ski for Two,” “We’re on our Way to Rio,” “Crackpot Quail,” “The Shooting of Dan McGoo” and “Lonesome Lenny.”

At the screening, cartoon-themed raffle baskets will be sold. All movie and raffle tickets support the Alex Film Society.

For information and tickets, visit alexfilmsociety.org.