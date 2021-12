Marching down Colorado Boulevard in the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day will be Beverly Hills High School band director Bill Bradbury, who will join the parade’s first-ever band of band directors.

Bradbury, 61, will play the sousaphone in a marching band that will accompany the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation’s “Saluting America’s Band Directors” float. Approximately 300 individuals representing all 50 states and Mexico are expected to perform.

“To my knowledge, I don’t know if an all-band directors band has ever been put together before,” Bradbury said. “I think this is a really unique occasion.”

The foundation honors the late Michael Sewell, a longtime band director in Pickerington, Ohio. It sponsors The Tournament of Roses Michael D. Sewell Service Through Music Award, which was created in 2018 to honor a participating Rose Parade band each year that best exemplifies a commitment to community service.

“The greatest gift you can give someone is your time,” Sewell always told his students, according to the foundation.

Bradbury does not have a personal connection to the organization, but he is excited to participate. He’s played the sousaphone in the parade before, as a UCLA student representing his alma mater, Huntington Beach High School.

The band director said much has changed since then, and that he has a new perspective of the event, having directed Beverly Hills High School bands in other parades.

“I think the Rose Parade is probably up there with Macy’s, if not a little bit more prestigious,” Bradbury added.

His participation has required plenty of preparation. Bradbury said he began training at the beginning of November and continued through the high school’s winter recess.

“I’ve been doing mileage with one of the sousaphones at Beverly Hills High School and just going around the track,” he added. “I did a couple mornings, so kids getting ready for their first period would see me. …I did five miles [on Dec. 22], just going around the track and having the music in my headphones on my phone and then playing my part along with it.”

Bradbury said he attempted to simulate what he would be doing during the parade, so he began marching for well over an hour non-stop while carrying the 30-pound instrument during his workouts. He feels pretty good – just some aches and pains.

“I’m sure there’s probably somebody that’s older than I am that’s going to march it, but when you’re thinking five-and-a-half miles, you have to wrap your head around that,” Bradbury said.

He also learned and memorized music for the parade, including a special arrangement of Meredith Willson’s “Seventy-Six Trombones” by Lisa Galvin called “Salute to America’s Music Makers,” “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, “Strike Up the Band” by George Gershwin and “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima.

Bradbury has been the band director at BHHS since 2009. He was initially hired by the Beverly Hills Unified School District in 1995 to teach in the reinstated middle school instrumental music program. Bradbury worked as an instrumental music teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District prior to that.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the BHHS band resumed its performances at home football games this year, and it will be preparing for its concert season when students return to school. A winter band concert is scheduled for February.

The band’s roster is smaller than Bradbury would like to see, but the 48 students who participate do so with a lot of heart.

“The kids that are involved are just as enthusiastic and committed as I’ve seen – certainly in the years leading up to COVID,” he added.

Bradbury will have around 20 family members in the grandstands backing him. His students are excited for him as well.

Bradbury’s call time is between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Jan. 1, and the float is entry No. 59, which is in the second half of the parade. The estimated “step off” is between 9 and 9:15 a.m.

The custom-designed, animated float’s theme is, “America’s Band Directors: We teach music. We teach life.” The float was constructed by Pasadena-based Artistic Entertainment Services. It will feature an animated band-director leading a performance on a football field.

The music will be led by Jon Waters, the band director at Heidelberg University.

For information, visit banddirectorssalute.org.