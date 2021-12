The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a second instance of flyers with anti-Semitic messages being distributed in residential neighborhoods.

On Dec. 18, a resident in the southwest portion of Beverly Hills reported finding flyers containing hate speech. Officers canvassed the area and found additional flyers.

Police said they are similar to flyers found in the northeast area of Beverly Hills on Nov. 28, the first day of Hanukkah. The flyers contained anti-Semitic messages and references to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

Beverly Hills city officials denounced the incidents.

“The Beverly Hills City Council would like to remind all who commit acts of hatred toward members of our community that these cowardly acts and any divisive attempts of intimidation will be rejected outright,” read a statement from the Beverly Hills City Council. “As a city that is made up of a diverse population and being one of the only Jewish-majority cities outside of Israel, the city condemns this unwarranted hate speech that has been unsuccessfully used to disparage a community that has, and always will, stand strong together and fight hatred of any kind. Senseless acts like this have no home here and will never be accepted. Our community is home to families of survivors of the Holocaust who have seen evil and will never give in to such attacks.”

Beverly Hills Vice Mayor Lili Bosse also denounced the flyers in posts on social media.

“Once again, these disgusting words of Jew hatred blaming Jews for involvement with COVID were dropped on the sidewalks of our city. As we have fought for ‘never again,’ I am sickened to see once again, this despicable act occur in front of our homes,” Bosse posted. “The police are investigating this horrific incident. As a daughter of Holocaust survivors, this cuts to my core of my soul. I know it cuts all of our hearts to see hatred in humanity still exists. My heart breaks to see this mortifying anti-Semitism.”

The BHPD is providing additional patrols and private security guards throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season. Anyone with information about the hate flyers is urged to call the BHPD at (310)550-4951.