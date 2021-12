The American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic held its 2021 Los Angeles Gala on Dec. 12 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The gala honored the organization’s West Coast leadership, Camille and Arnon Adar, and raised funds for the philharmonic’s education initiatives and musical programming.

James Ackerman, AFIPO president, presented the honor to the Adars. Abigail and Tanner Tananbaum served as chairs of the gala.

“Whether presenting intimate chamber music performances, assembling as a full orchestra in the world’s most prestigious concert halls or offering unique digital programming or live performances, the Israel Philharmonic continues to bring communities together in celebration of Israel’s creative spirit and in recognition of the world’s preeminent Jewish and Israeli talent,” Tananbaum said.

The Israel Philharmonic String Quartet returned for the first time in two years and performed works by Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. The gala concluded with dinner and music. For information, visit afipo.org.