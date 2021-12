Bespoke Plays presents staged readings of “The Sphere of Fixed Stars in the Heavens” by J. Holtham on Sunday, Dec. 12, and Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at The Pico. The production stars Jesse Rath and Nicole Sousa. General admission is $20. 10508 W. Pico Blvd. bespokeplays.com.