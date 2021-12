Despite robust safety measures, breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the Los Angeles company of “A Christmas Carol,” causing the cancellation of the remainder of the show’s scheduled performances.

Performances of “A Christmas Carol” began on Nov. 30 and were scheduled to continue through Jan. 1. Ticket holders will be contacted with refund options or credit for future shows.

“It was a cause for celebration when, for the first time in more than 20 months, we were finally able to return to live performances at the Ahmanson Theatre with this spectacular production of ‘A Christmas Carol’,” said Center Theatre Group Managing Director and CEO Meghan Pressman. “That makes it all the more heartbreaking to cancel these remaining performances.”

Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The West Wing,” “Get Out”) was playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story. The play was adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”).

“We are grateful to all the theatregoers who reanimated the Ahmanson with their energy and enthusiasm over the past few weeks and we share the disappointment with the company of ‘A Christmas Carol’ that this magical production could not have been experienced by so many others,” Pressman said.

Ticketholders may reach out to audience services at tickets@ctgla.org, call (213)972-4400, or visit the Center Theatre Group Box Office at 135 N. Grand Ave.

For information, visit centertheatregroup.org.