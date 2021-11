Presented by the city of West Hollywood, the public art sculpture installation “Meringue” by architect and artist Kiduck Kim will be on display through July 2022.

Located at Santa Monica and North Doheny, the Art on the Outside project was organized by the city’s Arts Division. The Art on the Outside program installs rotating temporary artworks on the city’s medians and in parks.

“Meringue” integrates augmented reality technology, enhancing the public experience by make the sculpture visually come alive with a smartphone.

“Meringue” is transparent, allowing it to glow naturally during the daytime. At night, the sculpture transforms into various light combinations evolving in association with major city events and holidays.

For more information, visit weho.org/community/arts-and-culture.