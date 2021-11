The Wallis Ambassadors and Steinway Piano Gallery in Beverly Hills cohosted “An Afternoon with Richard Carpenter,” a reception featuring the musician on Oct. 27.

The event marked the first time Carpenter has performed as an official Steinway artist. The event also celebrated the upcoming release of Carpenter’s new album “Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook.”

In 1970, Richard and Karen Carpenter, the Carpenters, set a new high, and still unsurpassed, standard for melodic pop with their first No. 1 single, “(They Long to Be) Close to You.” The duo would go on to become the most successful American act on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1970s.

Richard Carpenter produced, sang and played keyboards on each of the Carpenters’ hits. He co-wrote the global smash “Yesterday Once More,” the holiday standard “Merry Christmas, Darling,” the favorites “Goodbye to Love” and “I Need to Be in Love,” as well as numerous Carpenters album tracks. The Carpenters have sold more than 100-million records, earned 12 Grammy nominations, won three Grammys and have two recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The reception also marked the return of in-person events for The Wallis Ambassadors, a new membership group of loyal donors who support and advocate on behalf the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts throughout Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area.

Wallis Ambassadors Founding Co-Chair Eunice David, who officially stepped down from her position as co-chair, was feted and named a Lifetime Trustee of The Wallis in recognition of her successful board and ambassador tenures.

David, an author and celebrated philanthropist, was instrumental to both developing the Wallis Ambassadors Initiative and keeping the program thriving.

Additionally, Marc Zachary was welcomed as incoming Wallis Ambassadors Co-Chair. He will serve alongside Co-Chair Les Bider.