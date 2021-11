The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Hershey Felder are partnering again to present seven new musical films throughout 2022.

For the second time, the Wallis is partnering with Felder, a pianist and playwright, to bring “Hershey Felder Presents – Live From Florence,” a series of musical and dramatic films produced in Europe, directly into people’s homes. Films in the new season were set and produced in Paris, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw and Avila, Spain.

The new season follows the international success of “Live From Florence’s” 2020-21 season, which featured eight productions and sold more than 56,000 tickets.

The films in season two include “Dante in Florence,” about Italian poet Dante Alighieri and his muse, Beatrice; “Mozart and Figaro in Vienna,” about the collaboration between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte; “The Verdi Fiasco,” about the disastrous opening night of Verdi’s “La Traviata”; “The Assembly,” about Holocaust survivor Eva Libitzky’s visit to urban schools; “Chopin in Paris,” about the music and life of Fryderyk Chopin; “The Crazy Widow (of Moses de Leon), about 13th century Jewish mysticism that is the basis for Kabbalah; and “A Musical Surprise for Holiday Time,” the subject of which will be decided by season ticket holders.

Felder, who has resided in Florence since the start of the pandemic, created the “Live From Florence” film studio in Tuscany to support artists and organizations that were struggling. Proceeds from the first season benefitted theaters and arts organizations, such as The Wallis, that have served as Felder’s artistic homes.

The films will premiere Nov. 28, and run through Dec. 18, 2022. Productions are available for $55 each, though all seven can be viewed with a World Premiere Pass, which also includes access to behind-the-scenes events and season one films, for $220.

Tickets are now on sale, and those who purchase a season pass before Nov. 26 will save 40%.

For information and tickets, visit thewallis.org or call (310)746-4000.