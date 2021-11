The Broad will present “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” a free exhibition that highlights nearly 60 years of artwork.

The exhibition will run in the first-floor galleries through April 3. It highlights works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans for the opening of the museum.

The Broad was built to house the collection of postwar and contemporary art that the Broads cultivated for over five decades, and the museum has offered free general admission since its opening in 2015. The exhibition celebrates the museum’s dedication to collecting artists’ work in depth, featuring artworks that have entered the Broad collection in the last decade, with some as recently as this year.

“As a collector and tireless philanthropist, Eli Broad spent decades bringing contemporary art to public spaces,” Founding Director Joanne Heyler said. “‘Unveiling’ looks back at key acquisitions of the past decade as the museum took shape, built to share the collection with the public in perpetuity.”

The immersive, multi-screen installation “The Visitors” by Ragnar Kjartansson returns to the galleries for the occasion. New acquisitions by artists Catherine Opie and Shirin Neshat are featured, as well as select acquisitions that expand the collection’s representation of Black artists, such as Kerry James Marshall and Nathaniel Mary Quinn.

The 57 works on view by 29 artists represent varying facets of contemporary art, from explorations of abstraction and figuration to examinations of place, identity and narrative.

Many works critique, re-contextualize and interpret the our global present, speaking to political struggle, American history, power and the concept of home.

The Broad continues to operate at reduced visitor capacity. Advance online ticket reservations are required by visiting ticketing.thebroad.org.