A 23-year-old man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged for the murder of a woman in October on a Metro Red Line subway train in Hollywood.

Police identified the suspect as Andre Dunlap, who they said was homeless and staying in Los Angeles when the homicide occurred on Oct. 10. Dunlap was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 in South Bend, Indiana, where he fled after the homicide, police said. Dunlap was originally from Indiana, police added.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Dunlap with the murder of Danielle Harlemon, 28, who was shot and killed at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 10 on a subway train passing through Hollywood. The train stopped at the Hollywood/Vine station after the shooting and the suspect fled. Witnesses called 911 and Harlemon was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide details about the motive for the shooting. Witnesses told authorities that the suspect appeared agitated and allegedly argued with the victim before shooting her. Investigators released multiple security camera images of the suspect. They did not divulge how they identified and located him.

The Los Angeles Police Department worked with the FBI in Indianapolis and police in South Bend, Indiana, to arrest Dunlap. He is being held on $2.08 million bail, and the District Attorney’s Office is extraditing him to Los Angeles.

Anyone with further information is urged to call detectives with the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit at (213)382-9470.