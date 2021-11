In response to a recent increase in organized retail thefts across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the California Highway Patrol to increase its presence near major retail sites and shopping centers, and announced a proposed increase in the 2022-23 state budget to combat retail theft.

The announcement follows burglaries committed by large groups at department stores in the Bay Area and Los Angeles. The governor’s office has coordinated with local mayors, police departments and retailers to address the increase in thefts, Newsom said. For information, visit gov.ca.gov.