Acclaimed soul singer and songwriter Celeste will perform at the The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2021 Art+Film Gala, as the event honors artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg on Nov. 6.

The 10th annual event is co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and presented by Gucci.

Celeste released her No. 1 debut album “Not Your Muse” in January of 2021. Raised on the classics such as Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, the self-taught Brighton-raised soul singer has previously been described as “undisputedly one to watch out for” by Wonderland Magazine.

“Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” Chow said. “Her performance will be one of the highlights of this year’s Art+Film Gala.”

During cocktails, guests will also enjoy a set by DJ Derrick Jones.

Sherald will be honored for her work documenting the contemporary African American experience through figurative paintings. She reengages with the history of photography and portraiture to invite viewers to participate in a more complex debate about accepted notions of race and representation.

Wiley is an American artist best known for his portraits that render people of color in the traditional settings of old master paintings. Wiley’s work brings art history face-to-face with contemporary culture in the mediums of painting, sculpture and video.

In 2018, Wiley became the first Black artist to paint an official U.S. presidential portrait for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

Sherald’s painting “Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama” and Wiley’s painting “Barack Obama” will be on view at LACMA from Nov. 7 through Jan. 2.

Spielberg is one of the world’s most successful and influential filmmakers. Among a host of career accolades, he is a three-time Academy Award winner, a Kennedy Center honoree and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Spielberg has devoted much of his time and resources to many philanthropic causes. He formed the Rightous Persons Foundation with his profits from “Schindler’s List” and founded the Survivors of Shoah Visual History Foundation, later named the USC Shoah Foundation – The Institute for Visual History and Education.

“Art and film are both irreplaceable experiences through which we can better understand ourselves and others, and we are excited to once again bring the worlds of art and film together at this event,” LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan said.

Gala proceeds will be used to support LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission, which includes exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming.

For information about tickets and table sales, contact artandfilm@lacma.org or (323)857–4770.