The five-time Tony Award-winning production of “A Christmas Carol” playing at the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre has announced a partnership with a local nonprofit, continuing a tradition set in London and on Broadway to support local communities in need.

Throughout the run of “A Christmas Carol” in Los Angeles, Nov. 30 through Jan. 1, the company will take collections to support the South L.A. Cafe Community Foundation, which focuses on community access and equity for food justice, workforce development, impact entrepreneurship and conscious business building.

Following each performance, “A Christmas Carol” company members will encourage the audience to donate to South L.A. Cafe Community Foundation as they exit to help sponsor grocery boxes that will be distributed to the community.

South L.A. Cafe Community Foundation programs include Grocery Giveaway, a weekly free food distribution that has provided free fresh food to more than 70,000 local residents facing food insecurity, and the Cafe Academy, an on-the-job training program that hired more than 40 South L.A. residents who would typically be deemed “un-hirable.”

Led by Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell, the magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story, was adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus.

Tickets start at $40. The show will be held at Ahmanson Theatre, located at 135 N Grand Ave.

For information and tickets, visit centertheatregroup.org or call (213)972-4400.