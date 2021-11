U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) came together with members of the American Legion’s Post 43 in Hollywood for a Veterans Day observance on Nov. 11. Schiff helped raise a large American flag in front of the post at 2035 N. Highland Ave., and addressed members during a brief ceremony.

“It’s really a privilege to be here to celebrate with the men and women who proudly served our community. Veterans Day is a moment to reflect and share gratitude for all who serve, who defend American values as a beacon of freedom around the world,” Schiff said. “All of the veterans and service members here with us today have their own unique stories and reasons that they choose this path. But what you all have in common is that you represent the very best of what our communities and our country have to offer. Your courage, both off and on the battlefield, is an inspiration in its own right. So many of you after leaving the military have continued to serve the community in new and different ways, in law enforcement, as first responders and as community leaders. It’s a great honor to represent you in Congress.”